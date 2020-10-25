CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — At the Pickaway County Fairgrounds Saturday, President Donald Trump denounced the latest coverage of COVID-19, saying, "They're trying to scare everybody."

“You know all they talk about cases. Always cases, cases, cases," Trump said to a crowd of around 10,000 people. His comments come as Ohio marked a fifth day of recording-breaking daily COVID-19 cases Friday, documenting an increase of more than 2,500.

While the crowd cheered—many without masks and not practicing social distancing—Trump told the audience they needed to remain vigilant by wearing a mask when it's needed.

Two hours out from the President’s rally in Circleville. The fairgrounds are packed. @OhioStateFB is being streamed on big screens @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/bd32DSXvfW — Olivia Wile (@o_wile) October 24, 2020

To that, some people yelled, "We don't believe in masks."

He then attempted to ease fears, saying the coronavirus will soon go away—a similar statement made by Vice President Mike Pence in Cincinnati Wednesday, who said it's only a matter of weeks until a coronavirus vaccine is released.

While Johnson & Johnson and other companies have gotten the green light to continue their trails after a brief setback, none of them have announced when a vaccine could be available to the public.

COVID-19 cases nationwide have been on the rise with most states seeing between 9,000 to 18,000 cases a week, according for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump also covered ground on a topic that means a lot to Ohioans: Football.

“I know that life in Ohio is not complete without the glory of Ohio State football," Trump said.

He reminded Ohioans he had been behind the push for the Big Ten to reinstate its season. Before Trump spoke at the rally, which was being held 30 miles from the Ohio State University's campus, the crowd watched the Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on large televisions.

President Trump concludes his rally with The Village People and some dancing @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/Fb5vwPSAmr — Olivia Wile (@o_wile) October 24, 2020

It was Trump's one of three stops Saturday throughout the Midwest. He also traveled to Wisconsin and North Carolina. He plans to make another stop in New Hampshire Sunday