CLEVELAND — On the first day of early voting, hundreds of Ohioans lined up in the cold at their respective county board of elections ready to make their voice heard.

But something unexpected happened for some of them: A visit from Sen. Kamala Harris.

Carrying a microphone and donning a mask, Harris introduced herself to the crowd of voters at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and praised them for their eagerness to cast a ballot.

"You are going to make a difference," Harris said. So far, more than 1.8 million Ohio residents have voted this election.

She said a lot is at stake this election, speaking particularly to health care in the era of COVID-19. Ohio once again broke another record of daily cases Friday, documenting more than 2,500.

More than 70% of residents are currently in a Red Alert Level 3—the second highest-level of a state system identifying a high level of COVID-19 spread.

After spending some time with voters in line while maintaining a six-foot distance, she then made her way to Cuyahoga County Community College to host a virtual event and once again focused on the pandemic.

She said President Donald Trump knew about the disease back in January, and said he sat on the information, which ended up hurting the American people.

"Can you imagine what you as a parent, as a grandparent, as a small business owner, how you could have prepared if on Jan. 28, you knew what this was going to be? Because remember, even before Jan. 28, folks weren't doing so well," Harris said.

Harris also touched on former Vice President Joe Biden's tax plan.

"Taxes will not be raised on anyone making less than $400,000 a year, but it doesn't stop there. There will be middle class tax cuts, but in addition, we know that folks need support. That working families should not, and therefore will not in a Biden-Harris administration pay more than 7% of their income in child care," Harris explained.

While discussing the economy, she said voters have two options: "On the one hand, you have Joe Biden who says, 'the way I measure the economy—if you want me to tell you how the economy is doing—then tell me how are working people doing in America.' That's how Joe Biden measures our economy."

The visits come just 10 days before the election. It's also one of several stops both campaigns are making in the Midwest and key battleground states this weekend to garner last-minute voters. President Donald Trump also held a rally in Circleville Saturday.