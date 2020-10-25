ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Orlando Tuesday on behalf of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential ticket.



With a little more than a week, the Biden campaign, as well as President Donald Trump's campaign, is pushing hard across battleground states.



The former Vice President himself made multiple stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, courting swing state voters.



Meanwhile, Obama made his second in-person campaign stop for Biden on Saturday, taking the stage at Florida International University in Miami.



The campaign has not yet released details about when, where, or how the public may attend the Orlando event.