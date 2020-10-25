WORCESTER, Mass. - A nonprofit is looking to make their mark throughout all of Massachusetts, more specifically in Worcester and the surrounding towns.

EforAll has been working throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and with the help of Executive Director Ike McBride they hope to expand in Central massachusetts.

McBride says he hopes new entrepreneurs take advantage of the programs they are offering.

He says their programs will not only lead to a better understanding of their business, but new relationships as well.

McBride said, “We are hoping that it's something that catches on here in Central Massachusetts. I think it really will because we have a lot of people doing different things on the internet and things like that but to have them have some sort of focus to it and put it together, put it in a real program website, staffing, insurance and all those type things. Learning from people who have already been there and done it successfully, I think it will help our entrepreneurs tremendously.”

There is still time to sign up for the EforAll pitch contest. For more information you can visit their website.