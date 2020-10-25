WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers are meeting on Capitol Hill in a rare weekend session, debating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., started the final hours of debate this weekend. The final confirmation vote is scheduled for Monday.

Democrats have called out Senate Republicans efforts to speed up the confirmation before the election.

They argue that since Senate Republicans denied hearings on President Barack Obaama’s Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland in 2016, he same should happen now.

However McConnell said he’s just following precedent.

"Let's restate a few facts,” McConnell said. “Number one, there is no inconsistency between the senate's decision in 2016 and our decision to confirm Judge Barrett this year."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, had a different opinion.

"Who would believe that?” He said. “The contradiction is glaring. The contradiction will be a stain on the leader's forehead and on the entire republican caucus if it continues."

As for what’s next:

On Sunday, the Senate will hold a procedural vote to break a democratic filibuster.

This will leave Democrats unable to block the nomination and set the stage for the final vote.