LAKELAND, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lakeland Saturday afternoon for a "Make America Great Again" rally.

The Vice President is scheduled to appear at the Lakeland International Airport at 3:30 p.m.

The doors will open for general admission seating at 1:30 p.m.

Pence's visit is the latest pre-election push in Florida for the President Donald Trump campaign, hitting Florida hard in the days before the Nov. 3 election.

Pence will also appear in Tallahassee Saturday evening.

President Trump make a campaign stop Friday in The Villages.

The visit marked Trump’s third appearance to the region in less than two weeks, following rallies in Sanford and Ocala. These visits come as the battle for Florida’s coveted 29 electoral votes tightens into what some polls and observers declare a tossup — with 11 days until the November 3 election.

The Trump and Biden camps have been especially hot for the I-4 corridor — a battleground region of a major battleground state. Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, visited Orlando this week, and reports say President Barack Obama will appear in the area next week on behalf of Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president.