CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — Destination Space, Take 2, will feature a Saturday launch from the Space Coast.

SpaceX is set to blast off on another Starlink mission, the second this week after a delay on Thursday.

The launch is standing at a 60 percent favorable for the 11:31 a.m. liftoff.

What You Need To Know SpaceX set for 11:31 a.m. Saturday



Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink satellites



Thursday's launch was called off due to "loss of an upper stage camera"

The Falcon 9 is standing tall ready for launch at Pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral AFS. The launch team called a scrub for the Thursday attempt, citing a camera issue on the rocket's second stage.

They've spent the last two days resolving the issue and inspecting the entire vehicle. This mission is the next Starlink mission, sending 60 more of the broadband internet communication satellites to space.

The constellation grew to more than 700 after another launch last Sunday morning. Starlink will allow people around the world without internet to access it.

Less than ten minutes after blast-off, the Falcon 9 first stage booster will come back to land on Space X's ocean faring drone ship positioned out in the Atlantic.

Last Sunday was both a launch and landing success.