KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights may be canceled but this haunted house in Kissimmee is open for the scares.

Every year Jessica Iannotti and her husband bring Halloween to town and 2020 will be no different. However, this year was in question after they both got laid off from the Orlando International Airport. But Iannotti said she wanted to see something positive for once after such a rough year.

“And this is something everyone looks forward to, it’s a fantasy," she said. "Everyone gets to enjoy and be something they're not for one month. And kind of step back from what we’ve had to deal with for the past year."

It doesn’t cost anything to check out this Haunted Halloween Trail. It’s located on Osceola Parkway and Florida Parkway (891 Florida Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34743) and is open Friday and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.