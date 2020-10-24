HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad-area entrepreneur is inspiring other business owners to get ahead.

Black Luxe & Company helps small businesses to establish their brands through custom logos, website designs, and marketing.

The owner and founder, Whitney Middlebrooks held a community mixer and trade show Saturday to highlight Black and local minority-owned businesses.



“That shows that we are ready, we are here, and we’re not going anywhere," Middlebrooks says. "We want to be a part of the city. We want to have things that are creative for us, and actually help expand our businesses and show off our talents as well.”



Black Luxe & Company was founded in High Point on Juneteenth. For more information visit their website here.