SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a first for voting in Florida: Voters can now head to the polls on the weekend during early voting.​

And today there’s also an important deadline people need to know about: Saturday is the last day you can request a mail-in ballot.

Vote by mail has been popular this election — so far, nearly 3.6 million Floridians have sent in their ballot. That’s more than in all of 2016, where only 2.7 million people voted by mail.

What You Need To Know Saturday at 5 pm is deadline to request mail-in ballot



Millions have also come out to cast their ballot in person.

Saturday starts the first weekend residents can do that. There has been lines throughout the week across Central Florida polling locations.

So far, just under 1.8 million Floridians have come out to the polls for early voting.

If you want to head to polls to vote in person, early voting runs through November 1.

And if you want to mail in your ballot, you’ll want to request it from your county’s supervisor of elections by 5 p.m. Saturday.