LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating crash that killed four people Friday night in Lake Wales.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on SR 60 just east of County Road 630 near Indian Lake Estates.

According to the sheriff's office, 83-year-old Phillip Penatello of Hobe Sound was driving a 2005 gray Ford F-150 in the eastbound lanes and tried to pass a vehicle in front of him.

Penatello's truck struck a westbound-vehicle before he continued heading east in the westbound lane and struck Wagner Salvador’s 2008 Nissan Altima nearly head-on.

Penatello was flown to Lake Region Medical center where he died.

Salvador’s (of Palm Beach) passengers included:

45-year-old Veruska Salvador, who died at the scene.

12-year-old Ashley Salvador; transported to Lake Wales Medical Center, where she died.

11-year-old Albert Salvador, who died at the scene.

Wagner Salvador, 42, who suffered numerous broken bones, was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, in stable condition.

The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.