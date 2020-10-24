ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police have announced the man accused of killing a pregnant woman earlier this month has been arrested in South Florida.

Sheila Pierre was arrested in Fort Lauderdale Friday and faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

According to police, Pierre shot Christina Fulword, who was 6 months pregnant, while in a vehicle at at Orange Center Blvd. and Ohio Ave. on Oct. 13.

Fulword, 36, died after being taken off life support but her baby was delivered..

The child remains in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.