A new mixed-use community is being built at Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome.

Air City Lofts held an open house on Friday.

The first floor will have commercial space, and the second-through-fourth floors will be for living areas.

"To see the speed of progress that this building has developed in is unreal and we couldn't be happier with the Bonaccio Group and all the other people involved," said Coldwell Banker Faith Properties chief technology officer David Macrina.

Applications are now being accepted.