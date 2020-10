According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, $200,000 in grants will be going towards helping restaurants and businesses in Onondaga County.

McMahon made the announcement Thursday, saying that up to $5,000 will be matched with a restaurant to help them buy tents, fire pits, heaters, and other winter essentials.

The grants will help keep outdoor dining an option during the colder months.

Applications will be available next week.