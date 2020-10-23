WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has shied away from answering questions about his health in recent days as photos of the 78-year-old’s hands raised questions on social media.

Photos of the senator's hands gained traction on social media Wednesday after the images first emerged the day before



The 78-year-old Kentucky senator is running for reelection this year

Images taken on Oct. 20 appeared to show the senator’s hands covered in large bruises with multiple visible bandages. In a photo that has since been widely circulated on Twitter, McConnell’s right hand seemed to be much darker than the rest of his body as he reached down to pick up a mask on the floor of the senate.

McConnell, who has been appearing for regularly scheduled senate proceedings this week, spoke to reporters at a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, where the senator’s discolored hands were also visible.

But the senator, who is up for reelection this year, demurred multiple times when asked about his health.

Politico’s John Bresnahan on Thursday asked McConnell if there is “anything going on we should know about,” adding, “everyone’s been talking about your hands.”

"Of course not," McConnell reportedly answered.

When asked by CNN reporters later the same day if he was experiencing any health issues, McConnell simply answered he had "no concerns.”

McConnell’s office has not yet responded to Spectrum News’ request for comment.

The senator has been photographed numerous times in the past week, but many pictures show McConnell’s right hand in his pocket. Images of the senator casting his ballot on Oct. 15 showed no signs of discoloration on his hands, and McConnell’s appendages were similarly bruise-free during his televised debate with opponent Amy McGrath on Oct. 12.