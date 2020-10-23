The rev of the race car in downtown St. Pete will be around for a few years to come.

“This is a world class event that we’re very proud to continue to be a part of,” said Lisa Boggs, director of Bridgestone America’s Motorsports.

And organizers say they’ll be part of it for at least the next three years.

“We actually saw them going by with the big announcement thing and I said to her, ‘We got it til 2023! Yes!’ We are so excited!” said fan Trace Hunt.

What was supposed to be the season opener back in March, is now serving as the grand finale this year due to COVID-19, but fans are just happy the race is still here.

“Hey things change, and we have to adjust with times and changes, and here we are!” said fan William Steele.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete Grand is back on track for this weekend AND through 2023. It’s official🏁 pic.twitter.com/cgwbw3D518 — St. Pete Chamber (@StPeteChamber) October 23, 2020

And that’s what organizers say the goal is - to see the cars race around St. Pete ever year, no matter what’s around the corner.

“It’s really a testament to all that, the community, the Indy car community, that we’ve been able to come back this weekend and really put on a great show for the fans and everybody and give everybody a little sense of hopefulness and gratefulness in such difficult times,” said Boggs.

This year, extra safety measures are in place, including social distancing, masks, and hand sanitizer stations.

It’s just another way to make sure this tradition keeps going around the track year after year.