APOPKA, Fla. — The Farm​worker Association of Florida is providing water, snacks and poncho for voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.

During early voting, they will do it in Ocoee and Apopka but on Election Day, November 3, they will provide help to more areas.

"We want to motivate our community to vote and want them to feel comfortable while they do that," said Yesica Ramirez, an organizer with the Farmworker Association of Florida.

In Apopka, the wait to cast a ballot can take up to 90 minutes and some voters wait to cast their ballot in the rain.

“Some of in our community have health conditions and can’t wait in line for a long time and others use the weather as an excuse not to vote," Ramirez said. "We’re doing what we can to make sure everyone votes because it’s too important not to do.”

The organization also provides transportation for anyone who wants to vote but doesn't have a ride.

Ramirez said they can call their Apopka office (407) 886-5151​.