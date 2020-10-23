ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida health leaders are warning against gatherings, especially children’s birthday parties.

What You Need To Know Health officer says a birthday party in Avalon Park was linked to COVID-19 cases in three schools



Of 30 people at the party, 15 contracted COVID-19, Dr. Raul Pino says



Related: Timber Creek High School Goes Entirely Online After 14 Positive COVID-19 Cases

This comes after State Health Officer for Orange County Dr. Raul Pino says a birthday party in Avalon park was linked to positive cases of students at three different Orange County schools, including Timber Creek High School.

The positive COVID-19 cases at Timber Creek High School caused more than 200 people to quarantine and closed the school’s campus.

Pino said there were 30 guests at this party, and of those 15 contracted COVID-19.

He says parties are especially concerning because children can then take it into the schools.

“I want to discourage parents from having birthday parties for kids. No matter how many … If that party cannot wait until we have a better situation, and not placing people at risk, please take steps to protect everyone you invite into your premises,” Pino said.

Pino said he’s also concerned that younger people could spread the virus to older, more vulnerable people.

He said in order to keep the positive rate low in the county it’s important for everyone to heed these warnings.

Scott Howat with Orange County public schools also urged parents to take precautions like asking everyone to wear masks and social distance.