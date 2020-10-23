OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a roller coaster ride for one Osceola County man in 2020.

Mike Vasquez is originally from Panama. He is a father of five, and has been in Florida for 26 years. He now lives in Kissimmee. Back in June he said he wasn't feeling well.

"I woke up with almost a 103-degree fever, body aches, the cough was unstoppable, and I knew there was something wrong I knew it wasn't the flu,” he said.

In mid-June Vasquez tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to Advent Health Celebration.

“It was horrible, the pains in the chest, the only thing I can remember was I couldn't breathe," he said. "It was so scary.".

He was put on oxygen, remdesivir, and given plasma from a donor.

While in the hospital Vasquez worried about another thing that means so much to him: citizenship.

“I was supposed to go to the citizenship ceremony in June and where was I? In the hospital,” he said.

After three weeks he recovered and was released from the hospital. After testing negative for COVID-19 he rescheduled his naturalization ceremony in July.

“Me becoming a citizen was a big deal,” Vasquez said.

It gave him the right to have his voice be heard at the polls and vote for the first time

Vasquez now enjoys his citizenship as his path to recovery continues. He encourages everyone to wear a mask.​