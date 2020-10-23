CLEVELAND — Thursday was the day Christmas Ale lovers in Northeast Ohio look forward to all year long.

It’s the annual "First Pour" celebration at Great Lakes Brewing Company. Traditionally, thousands of people line up around the block for the event hours before it starts.



But absolutely everything about the experience this year is different because of coronavirus.



It’s a storied Cleveland celebration that goes back to the beginning.



“The style—the kind of the amber ale with cinnamon and honey and ginger—that all started with Great Lakes Brewing Company. It's a Cleveland original beer. And so, as the years have gone on, it started with Dan and Pat our co-owners delivering bottles to their family and friends, all the way up to now the first pour event where people take off work they come in from from out of state. All so they can have their first fresh pint of it, fresh from the source,” said Adam Ritterspach of Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Back in what some may consider the good ol’ days, it was a loud, jam-packed and jolly time with loads of people gathered around the bar.



All there to watch Santa bring in the keg and pour the first pint of Christmas Ale.



The ceremonial toast marks the start of the holiday season. Usually, there’s even Christmas carols, too.



But it's a much quieter scene this year.



In the 2020 edition, you had the option to reserve a spot to enjoy the iconic ale at the brewpub’s socially-distanced tables or wait in line to grab some to-go from the gift shop.



“Just easier and a little bit safer,” said Kevin Considine. He was the first in line for to-go Christmas Ale.



Some bought cans, others carried out kegs and many dressed in festive outfits to showcase their holiday spirit.



Dawn Evans comes every year. She doesn’t mind the COVID-19 changes.



“It is very weird, but it's kind of nice. You can actually enjoy your first pour,” said Evans.





The rules were strict and masks were a must. The three-hour blocked reservations sold out and no walk ups were allowed.



“Kind of something special to Cleveland, you know, everyone in here always looks forward to it. It's a big, big deal when it gets released every year and it hits the stores. So, I think it's just for this area it's just a fun thing for the people here to take pride in,”said Nate Dotson. He had one of the first reservations for the event.



Now, you can pick up Christmas Ale anytime the rest of the season.



"Christmas Ale will be in the gift shop on Friday, and then it's going to start hitting grocery stores on Monday, Oct. 26. So, be on the lookout for it," said Ritterspach.