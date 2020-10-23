WASHINGTON, D.C. — Their final debate behind them, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are packaging their divergent personal styles and policy proposals into closing messages for the final sprint to Election Day.

What You Need To Know Both presidential candidates are preparing their closing arguments and gearing up for a tough legal battle in the final sprint to Election Day





Thursday's presidential debate was one of the last times both candidates were able to make their case to such a large audience of Americans



Over 50 million people have already voted in the 2020 election



Both campaigns are assembling armies of powerful lawyers for the possibility of election-related legal battles

The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

The night before in Nashville, the pair squared off on the pandemic, the economy, climate change and race – and the nature of presidential leadership itself.

Trump pitched himself to voters as the same disruptive candidate they elected to the White House four years ago. Biden offered himself as a more sober leader fit for a nation in crisis.

Both campaigns predictably claimed a boost from the televised showdown that drew an audience of tens of millions. But with over 50 million ballots already cast, it remained unclear how much the faceoff would alter the course of the campaign.

Florida is a virtual must-win for Trump, and he planned a pair of rallies there Friday before casting an early ballot Saturday in his adopted home state. His campaign was seizing on comments from Biden in the debate that he would be willing to again impose virus-related lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

The rivals squared off Thursday night over Trump’s handling of the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on that day alone. The president rosily predicting that it will “go away;” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.”

“He says that we’re learning to live with it,” Biden said of Trump. “People are learning to die with it.”

The Democratic nominee planned to reinforce that criticism with remarks Friday in Delaware on his plans to help the nation and the economy through the pandemic. Even in the closing days of the campaign, Biden has maintained a limited campaign schedule due to the pandemic, while Trump is planning to hold more frequent and larger rallies in the runup to Election Day.

Trump’s campaign was also unleashing attacks on the former vice president’s pronouncement that he is in favor of a “transition” away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy. Trump made a direct appeal to voters in energy-producing states including Texas and the key battleground of Pennsylvania, spotlighting Biden’s remark as “a big statement.”

Perhaps sensing that the comment could soon appear in Trump campaign ads, Biden did a little clean-up before boarding his plane after the debate, declaring, “We’re not going to ban fossil fuels. We’ll get rid of the subsidies of fossil fuels but not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also sought to clarify Biden’s comments.

“Let’s be really clear about this: Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking,” she told reporters upon landing in Atlanta Friday. “He is going to deal with the oil subsidies. You know, the president likes to take everything out of context. But let’s be clear, what Joe was talking about was banning subsidies, but he will not ban fracking in America.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns are assembling armies of powerful lawyers for the possibility that the race for the White House is decided not at the ballot box but in court.

They have been engaging in a lawyer’s version of tabletop war games, churning out draft pleadings, briefs and memos to cover scenarios that read like the stuff of a law school hypothetical more than a real-life case in a democracy.

Dozens of attorneys for the Republicans and the Democrats are already clashing in courts across the U.S. over mailed-in ballot deadlines and other issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. And as Trump tries to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election, both sides have built massive legal operations readying for a bitterly disputed race that lands at the Supreme Court

“We’ve been preparing for this for well over a year,” Republican National Committee Chief Counsel Justin Riemer told The Associated Press. “We’ve been working with the campaign on our strategy for recount preparation, for Election Day operations, and our litigation strategy.”

On the Democratic side, the Biden campaign’s election protection program includes a special national litigation team involving hundreds of lawyers led by Walter Dellinger, acting solicitor general in the Clinton administration, and Donald Verrilli, a solicitor general under President Barack Obama, among others. Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel to Obama, and Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus are focused on protecting the rights of voters, who have been enduring long lines at polling places around the country on the belief that the presidential election will be decided by their ballots.

Both sides are informed by the experience of the 2000 election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore. But this year, because Trump has pushed unsubstantiated claims about the potential for voter fraud with increased voting by mail, sewing doubt about the integrity of the result, has lawyers are preparing for a return trip before the high court.

And, in an extraordinary twist, the president has pushed for his nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be seated as soon as possible if she is confirmed as expected on Monday, saying it’s important to have a ninth justice to decide any election disputes.

The race is already thought to be the most litigated in American history, with some 260 lawsuits arising from the coronavirus by one tally.

Behind the scenes, Trump and Republicans have been putting together a legal team that includes Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s lead attorneys during the impeachment trial and the special counsel’s Russia investigation, who is an experienced litigator before the Supreme Court. Republicans have hired dozens of attorneys and retained prominent national firms to challenge Democratic efforts to expand ballot access in key battleground states.

Thousands of volunteer lawyers have signed up to assist with Election Day operations and poll watching and other issues, Riemer said. A group called Lawyers for Trump, whose advisory board includes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, is recruiting retired lawyers and law students. Jones Day is among the prominent global law firms expected to play a role. Attorney Will Consovoy, who has represented Trump in such cases as his long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns, is also likely to be a key player in any election legal fights.

Riemer said it’s not as though the party is going to call up a random attorney on Election Day and say, “Hey, are you busy? Do you want to litigate a recount?”

That’s close to what happened in 2000. Barry Richard, who represented Bush in the 2000 Florida recount, got a call the morning after the election asking if he could help and had to scramble to quickly pull a team together, he said.

“Things were much different then. We had no history of candidates lawyering up for presidential elections, so everything hit the fan the night of election night,” Richard said.

Biden has also created a legal war room that his campaign says is focused on combatting voter suppression at the polls and ensuring votes are correctly counted.

Another team that’s fighting voter access issues in courts across the country is headed by well-known election lawyer Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie, who is prominent in Democratic circles and has become a bête noire of Republicans.

“When Democrats want to tilt elections in their favor outside the ballot box, who do they call? Marc Elias and Perkins Coie,” an RNC website says.

Republicans accuse Elias and Democrats of trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to rig the election by doing away with safeguards against fraud.

Elias and his team at have filed lawsuits seeking to force states to extend mailed-in ballot collection deadlines and other things. In one of those cases, the Supreme Court this week allowed Pennsylvania to count mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, rejecting a Republican bid to block the extension.

Elias has long been the public face of Democratic legal contests, serving as general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 and John Kerry’s in 2004. He pushes regular updates about developments in his lawsuits to nearly 150,000 followers on Twitter, as well as guidance for voting and the occasional jibe at the president and his Republican counterparts.

“Being called a ‘partisan hack’ by a lawyer for Donald Trump is a badge of honor I will wear proudly for a lifetime,” he wrote in a tweet this week.

Being called a "partisan hack" by a lawyer for Donald Trump is a badge of honor I will wear proudly for a lifetime. https://t.co/YwZ2N9GHDJ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 20, 2020

But lawyers on both sides say they are preparing to be ready for much more than a fight on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.