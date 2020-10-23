KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Supreme Scholars is a foundation that was created in memory of Ricardo de Lara, who was shot and killed at his Kissimmee home on May 16. The front door of his house was sprinkled with bullet holes and the glass sliding doors on the back end shattered.

Shantally Bernabel is a recipient of the foundation’s scholarship and also a longtime friend of Ricky. Bernabel said Ricky pushed her to get back to school and she wants to honor that even after his passing.

“I am hoping for justice for Ricky’s family. I hope they turn to each other and find the solace that they're looking for. Ricky was the baby of the family, I feel like he was the glue that held everything together,” Bernabel said. “And I just really hope his mom and his dad and his sisters are able to realize that Ricky is still here holding them together, very tightly.”

“Justice for Ricky Supreme” is a candlelight vigil set up by his family who is still seeking answers. It’s happening on Saturday October 24th and will be at the scene of the crime (the backyard of Ricky’s home) on Fox Crossing Drive in Kissimmee at 6:30pm.

For any tips on this unsolved case, please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to a felony arrest you will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.