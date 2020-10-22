GREENFIELD, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The head of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says the industry will be in even worse trouble without major interventions in the near future.

Kristine Hillmer, the CEO of the WRA, said Wednesday capacity limits and the prolonged pandemic have created a dire outlook for Wisconsin restaurants. According to a WRA survey, restaurants are currently operating at about 71% employment compared to the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Greenfield, business at That’s Amoré Italian Cafe is down about 40% in 2020. The restaurant’s catering revenue has taken the biggest hit, down 90%, while 80% of current business comes from carry-out orders.

With just 25% capacity allowed under Gov. Evers’s emergency order, That’s Amoré general manager Justin Marcelini has had to cut back hours for almost all of the 60 employees.

“Everybody’s taking it very well, but it’s still hard,” Marcelini said. “A lot of our staff has been with us for 20 years, and it’s just hard to see the struggle right now, trying to make it work for everybody.”

Federal paycheck protection loans allowed most That’s Amoré employees to maintain 75% of their regular income early in the pandemic, but that money has dried up.

Kristine Hillmer said court battles over capacity limits and uncertainty about another federal stimulus package have restaurants in a difficult spot, unable to forecast the critical next few months of business.

“Restaurateurs right now are feeling a bit like they’re part of a big ping pong match between the public health experts, the state government, the federal government, the community and everybody in between,” Hillmer said.

Marcelini admits the rule changes make it tough to run a restaurant.

“It’s hard to sleep, honestly,” he said. “With everything going back and forth, it’s hard to make the guests feel comfortable dining in.”

The governor’s emergency order is in effect until Nov. 6, but he has extended previous mandates, like the mask requirement. Marcelini said while the restaurant would struggle to turn a profit with capacity limits in place and the pandemic raging across the state.

“If you run a good carry-out business, you’ll get by,” Marcelini said. “But turning a profit is going to be a different story.”