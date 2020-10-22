DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Just a week after Biketoberfest, the unsanctioned Trucktoberfest event kicked off Thursday in Daytona Beach. The evemt expected to draw in many truck enthusiasts from across the country.

What You Need To Know Trucktoberfest is an unsanctioned event in Daytona Beach



Truck enthusiasts from across the country are expected to attend



The event kicked off Thursday and will continue through Sunday

Along A1A, Daytona Beach Police Officers are stationed at different intersections. Samantha Schmid spotted them Thursday afternoon outside Salty Dog Surf Shop, where she works.

“My first reaction was like oh my gosh, they are doing another truck meet again? Didn’t we just have one last month?” said Schmid.

Having lived along A1A her whole life, she has mixed feelings about a new Trucktoberfest event happening through Sunday.

“I can hear it all throughout the night so it's hard for me to get sleep those weeks and weekends,” Schmid said, explaining that her bedroom faces the road.

The Daytona Beach Police department is not taking any chances. Their mobile command unit is in place in front of the Ocean Center. Officers claim they learned about the event from a flyer circulating online and reached out the promoter, who they say is local.

“It's a kid that went on Facebook, or social media, and put, 'Come to Daytona, we are going to take it over,'" said Chief Craig Capri. "Of course, that is not going to happen, we are going to be out in force.”

Police marked this event as unsanctioned, noting that no permits have been issued.

“So basically they are planning just to come in town and cruise, so we are planning for a lot of pop-up parking lot parties," said Deputy Chief Jakari Young. "But we have thee appropriate amount of staffing in place, we’ve canceled days off."

Volusia County Beach Safety is also stepping up their patrols after having faced issues during the Labor Day truck meet.

“The last truck event, we received numerous complaints from residents and visitors so we beefed up our staff and it is all hands on deck this weekend to deal with any kind of violations, traffic violations, speeding, parking violations, alcohol, noise complaints that we received last time,” said Capt. Tamra Malphurs.

Malphurs believes there actually won't be much beach driving this weekend because her department may be forced to close beach access ramps early due to stormy seas and high tides.

As for Schmid, she’s hopeful some good will come out the event as well. ​

“The noise and the littering and the burnouts and all that is definitely annoying, but for business and stuff here it is definitely good, especially during this time with the coronavirus and everything," she said. "We can use all the business we can get and tourism."

Some Daytona Beach Residents we spoke to who did not want to go on the record claimed many beach residents are heading out of town for the weekend because of how much they do not like these events. However Capri said officers will be stationed throughout neighborhoods and no one should worry.