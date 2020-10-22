Krista Speroni is chopping up vegetables at the Black Creek Farm in Highland to make the scrumptious aloo paratha, a Nepalese/North-Indian dish made from potatoes, processed into dough.

What You Need To Know True Foods is a local barterhouse, connecting the Hudson Valley community to fresh produce



Residents can take fresh, locally sourced foods to exchange for anything in the possession of the barterhouse, from a freshly cooked meal to a bag of grapes



Donations are most welcome

“[It’s made with] stuffed with onions, garlic and basically whatever you have, and we have bell peppers," she said.

Speroni and her friends all gather twice a week to turn vegetables, fruits, and other foods into delicious meals and juices. Whatever is unusable, those parts are saved for chickens that live on the farm. The farm is called True Foods HV.

"True Foods is a preservation collective, which means we’ve gathered to preserve local abundant sources of food in the community," she said.

This food is accessible to all, and you can access it in a number of ways.

"Social capital, time capital, in terms of volunteering your time to help with collective operations but maybe that's not something you have in abundance," Speroni said of ways interested people can access the goods on offer at the collective.

You can also donate in kind by bringing locally sourced foods and exchange for anything you need. She says anyone can get involved in preserving.

"If you're not composting, start composting. If you’re not in touch with who's growing food around you, who’s growing food organically around you, start to know your farmers," Speroni said. "The whole concept of growing all the foods so that it can be wasted, doesn't sit well with me and it doesn’t sit well with our community.”

That’s why she’s preparing these bright red peppers, grown right here on the farm. The dish being prepared is available to any and all who show up to donate to the collaborative effort. You can feel good about feeding others, while also getting a bellyful yourself. Just across from Speroni, her friends are kneading flour to the sounds of vibrant music.

"We support other farms sometimes and select other things from there. Actually, these potatoes are from a friend of ours," said Zien Hodge, another member of the collective. "The peppers and all the other ingredients are from here and it’s all of the stuff that we have left over from season. The things that don't sell. So we're really trying to savor and save that abundance. Homegrown. Local. Hudson Valley."