Dubbed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies, or CAREN Act, the law is a play on the social media term “Karen.” The widespread meme is a colloquial reference to people who make actions based on their privilege, such as employing law enforcement to target people of color.

Under the CAREN Act, calls placed to 911 with the specific intent of targeting someone for their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, place of birth, or national origin are illegal. Victims of such calls will be able to sue the person who made the call.

The legislation does not spell out the standards needed in order to sue, but notes that victims may sue on the grounds that they felt threatened or embarrassed by the call; if their reputation or business was harmed; or if they were forced from an area where they had a lawful right to be, per the Guardian.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who proposed the legislation, said during Tuesday’s session that the 911 hotline “is not a customer service line for someone's racist behavior,” per local CBS affiliate KPIX.

“Communities of color have the right to go about daily activities without being threatened by someone calling 911 on them due to someone’s racism,” Walton continued. “Rather than calling the police or law enforcement on your neighbor or someone who you think doesn’t look like they should be your neighbor, try talking to them and getting to know them. Let’s build relationships in our communities.”

The board has received written complaints from eight people – several whose names have different spellings of Karen – saying they support the legislation but object to its moniker, which they call sexist and ageist.

Vic Vicari wrote that the insensitive use of the name “as a general purpose term of disapproval for middle age white women needs to stop.” Carynn Silva said she loves the name her mom gave her and called it a racist term against white women. Caren Batides asked if the supervisor would want his name mocked.

“Yes, I am named Karen, and I do speak up for injustices on a regular occasion,” Karen Shane wrote. “So could we attempt at coming up with some other acronym that doesn’t vilify a whole group of people named Karen/Caryn/Caren?”

Reached by phone, Shane, who lives in a San Francisco Bay Area suburb and describes herself as a middle-aged white woman, readily pokes fun at her first name and said she’s aware that even complaining about it is something that a “Karen” would do. But she feels the supervisor didn’t need to cheapen what she agrees is important legislation.

“By using the name CAREN, he’s just perpetuating a racial divide,” she said. “Granted it’s not a protected class, but it’s somebody’s name.”

Walton has dismissed the concerns, saying the legislation does not refer to any individual. The Board will again vote on the measure next week before it is sent to Mayor London Breed's desk for final approval.

The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on race sparked by the police killings of Black Americans and instances where white people called for officers to investigate people of color. One such instance was the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25. The same day, an interaction between a Black man named Christian Cooper and a white woman named Amy Cooper (not related to Christian Cooper) went viral on social media as a classic example of a “Karen” — Mr. Cooper, an avid birder, asked Ms. Cooper to follow the rules in part of New York’s Central Park and put a leash on her dog.

When she refused, Mr. Cooper took out his phone and started filming the incident.

“I am going to tell them there is an African American man threatening my life,” Ms. Cooper was caught on camera saying to Mr. Cooper.

Once officers arrived at the park, Ms. Cooper then back-tracked, admitting he did not assault her or come into contact with her.

Amy Cooper has since been charged with a misdemeanor for falsely reporting an assault.

The incident led, in part, to New York State approving legislation allowing the victims of racist 911 calls to sue.

The link between threatening phone calls from white women and the violence minorities — Black Americans, in particular — experience was stark in the wake of the Central Park incident.

“We don’t want what happened to Emmett Till in 1955, or the long history of false accusations of black men and boys in this country, due to weaponizing law enforcement, to threaten, terrorize, and sometimes even kill them, to ever happen again,” supervisor Walton pointed out at Tuesday’s hearing.

Till was a Black teenager beaten to death in 1955 after accusations by a white woman who later admitted to lying.

Similar incidents to the Central Park case have also gone viral across the country. In San Francisco, a white couple was criticized on social media after a video was widely shared of them questioning a Filipino American stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a retaining wall in front of his home in June. They later called the police.

James Juanillo said he chose yellow chalk to match the color of the house. When the couple approached him, they repeatedly demanded to know if it was his home because he was defacing private property.

“They tried to cast it as a criminal scene,” he said. “It was me calmly applying chalk, not spray paint, not in the middle of the night but very deliberately. The only thing that was missing was a pinot grigio.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.