BUFFALO, N.Y. - More people staying at home has meant more business for Buffalo Games & Puzzles.

After shuttering for nearly three months due to the pandemic, the local company has recovered quickly enough that they now produce 40% of all adult jigsaw puzzles sold in North America.

"Whether it's music, movies, puzzles, games, it's all the same philosophy. You're still storytelling," says John Bell, the company's head of product design and development. "You're creating experiences for everyone else. One of the things we always share, and we truly believe down to our bones, it's in our DNA here at Buffalo games, is that we’re not just making puzzles. We’re not just making games. We’re actually in the entertainment business. We’re making experiences for people."

Since it was founded in 1986, Buffalo Games & Puzzles claims to have sold 50 million puzzles and games.