NEW YORK — Court documents unsealed in New York’s district court on Thursday offer fresh insight into the mind of Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was 66 in Aug. 2019 when he died by suicide in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell has been charged as a key component in Esptein’s scheme to groom and recruit underage girls to sexually abuse.

What You Need To Know A judge ordered over 400 pages of court transcripts to be unsealed from a 2016 deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell



Maxwell is accused of procuring underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the late 1990s and early 2000s



The court transcripts released on Thursday contained depositions from a 2016 defamation suit filed against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre



Giuffre has accused Maxwell of hiring her to give Epstein massages, which eventually turned sexual, when she was under 18

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska ordered more than 400 pages of transcripts from a 2016 deposition to be released to the public by 9 a.m Thursday. The deposition was part of a defamation lawsuit filed against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, nee Roberts, who accused Maxwell, Epstein, and several others of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

That civil suit was eventually settled in 2017.

The documents released in court today portray Maxwell, who lost an appeal this week to keep the records sealed from the public, as a fierce defender and loyal supporter of the late Epstein. Much of the lengthy transcript was redacted to protect the identities both of victims and potential suspects.

In July of this year, Maxwell was charged by federal prosecutors for recruiting underage girls as part of a sex ring for Epstein. The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty and was ordered to jail pending her trial. Prosecutors then slapped the socialite with an additional two counts of allegedly lying under oath during her testimony.

In said testimony, Maxwell continuously denied having any knowledge of hiring underage girls for Epstein, while simultaneously lambasting Giuffre as a “liar.”

When asked by prosecutors about the age of the youngest person she hired while employed by Epstein, Maxwell answered: "I have not any idea exactly of the youngest adult employee that I hired for Jeffrey.”

One perjury count against Maxwell stems from a similar exchange, when she denied knowing anyone under the age of 18 working for Epstein besides the plaintiff. When asked if the two had a scheme to recruit underage girls to give sexual massages to Epstein, court records quote Maxwell responding: “I don't know what you're talking about."

The second perjury count comes from Maxwell’s statement that she "wasn't aware that he (Epstein) was having sexual activities with anyone when I was with him other than myself,” in the 1990s and 2000s. Prosecutors say this is untrue.

When the testimony turned to Giuffre, Maxwell repeatedly denied her accuser’s claims of sexual abuse. Asked if she recruited Giuffre to come into Epstein’s home when she was under 18, Maxwell blamed Giuffre.

"Virginia Roberts held herself out as a masseuse and invited herself to come and give a massage,” Maxwell answered. At the time, Giuffre was known by her maiden name, Roberts.

"Virginia lied 100 percent" about what transpired between her and Epstein, Maxwell said, calling Giuffre "an awful fantasist."

But in a separate exchange, Maxwell seemed to acknowledge Giuffre's age was under 18 at the time she worked for Epstein.

"First of all, Virginia Roberts who you are referring to was a masseuse aged 17, we all now know, so your story that you keep pushing out to the press that she was a 15 year old — you and I both know was a lie,” Maxwell told prosecutors, after being asked if she had knowledge of hiring anyone underage to work for Epstein.

Maxwell firmly defended her former boyfriend throughout her testimony, maintaining that she "never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

When asked if she was aware that Epstein had sexual contact with an unnamed victim at just 13 years of age, Maxwell replied that she would be “very shocked and surprised if that were true."

Giuffre, now in her 30s, has long maintained that she was recruited by Maxwell to give Epstein massages when she was working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. Giuffre accused Epstein of arranging for her to have sexual encounters with numerous wealthy and influential men, including Prince Andrew. He and the other men have denied her allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.