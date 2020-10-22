ELMIRA, N.Y. — With a number of communities in Chemung County moving into the state's orange zone, it's back to square one for local gyms.

The Chemung County Family Fitness Center is being forced to shut down, and its director says that will leave a huge impact on the overall community.

It has been a year of adjustments for Sid Whitney. She operates the Chemung County Family Fitness Center in Elmira.

When gyms finally got the green-light to re-open just recently, she worked with the county to install the proper filtration systems required by the state.

Her fellow members even helped chip in.

"We had two of our members purchase these air purifiers that purifies 1,500 feet," said Whitney.

But now the center is being shut down again.

The area of Chemung County that it falls into is now in the orange zone. But Whitney is growing frustrated, as the center itself has never had a positive case of COVID-19.

"The clusters haven't been us and so we all feel like it's not quite right that we're paying the price. We have to close down for another two weeks," said Whitney.

Throughout the pandemic, all workout areas were limited to 30 percent, which totals just four people.

And for many, coming to the center was about much more than getting a workout.

"When seniors walk through our door, or anybody walks through out door, it's like family," Whitney said. "They dont have that anymore. A lot of our seniors live alone, a lot of them have health issues to where they need to do our silver sneaker class, they need to do our exercise class."

One of those men is Jim Scott, who ruptured a disk in his neck and uses the center for physical therapy.

"If I dont exercise, at least every three days, my right hand starts to go numb," said Scott.

Whitney understands just how bad the pandemic has gotten but doesnt believe every business should be shut down.

She's been strictly implementing all guidelines since they've been open.

"I dont want a seniors to get sick. I dont want anybody to get sick and it's all been working perfectly," said Whitney.

The fitness center officially closed down Thursday and will be shut down at least two weeks.