CINCINNATI — Producing Artistic Director Roderick Justice and actors are gearing up for the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s upcoming production “The Velveteen Rabbit." It’s the first one since the pandemic began in the spring.



Even though things are a little different this year, the crew is happy to have the opportunity to perform. The Cincinnati arts organization ArtsWave is helping award $3.5 million to the local arts community through CARES Act Relief Funds approved by Hamilton County Commissioners.

“They have truly recharged our batteries in a normal year, so this funding is critical to keep the city of Cincinnati's arts vibrant,” he said.



After a six-month hiatus, Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati actor Deondra Kamau Means says he’s thrilled to perform again.



“Back on the stage with some of our most beloved friends and students, almost,” said Kamau Means. “They're as young as my children, and I'm performing with them for this show, so I'm excited about the performance.



As for Justice, he says he’s excited for what’s in store for the Children’s Theatre and looks forward to getting the ball rolling with future productions.



“I'm so excited for the slingshot effect,” said Justice. “This stretch and stress that has happened is going to launching catapult some amazing artistic innovative approaches ideas.”



Opening weekend is Nov. 12. For more information, click here.