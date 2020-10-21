TEXAS — Following a rapid economic slowdown of international trade for the first half of the year for the United States because of the pandemic, recent numbers show commerce rebounding in ports across the nation.

In Texas, Port Laredo’s trade totaled $126.49 billion through August 2020. It was $231.58 billion for all of 2019 according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The same analysis shows the U.S.’s overall trade totaled $2.4 trillion through August of 2020. 2019 data for U.S. trade totaled $4.14. Through August, a WorldCity analysis from U.S. Census numbers shows Mexico as the number one trade partner with the U.S. at $337.48 billion.

Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau reported $614 billion worth of commodity between US-Mexico. If current trade continues a similar trend, 2020 U.S. trade dollars will surpass 2019 by $60 billion.

“Companies are starting to ramp up in Mexico. They are exporting, sending product to the U.S. They’re buying more from the U.S,” said cross-border customs broker Ermilio Richer.

The positive economic activity brightens the future economic forecast for Texas trade businesses along the Mexican border.

“Business is booming right now,” said Richer from inside his fast-paced forklift-busy warehouse in Laredo.

Richer said COVID-19 was a concern when he witnessed truck-traffic slowdown within his operation earlier this year.

Trade between the neighboring countries took a massive hit according to WorldCity economists. Port Laredo’s trade fell 22.55 percent from $116.15 billion to $89.96 billion through the first six months of 2020 compared year-to-year with 2019 between U.S. and Mexico.

Richer, a Laredo-based trade expert, said his warehouse weathered the economic storm at the same time a coronavirus outbreak was spreading among his employees. Richer said 30 percent of his work force fell sick from the coronavirus. One of his warehouse work areas suffered a COVID-19 outbreak. Most of his employees recovered and are back at work. No one died. The business man said he reinforced CDC COVID compliance rules to help combat the virus.

“We just kept at that,” said Richer. “We thought it was never going to stop but it did.”

After the pandemic’s assault on trade activity during the first half of the year, Richer remains optimistic 2020 will finish strong. “We feel like we have a little bit more control,” Richer said. “Do things properly. Safer.”

The merchant said providing personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and daily thorough cleaning of shared work areas helps guarantee his operation will win over the novel virus.

“Face masks and washing your hands is not going to harm you. It’s not going to cost you more money. Just do it. It’s common sense,” said Richer.

Port Laredo is the second largest port in the U.S. only behind Port of Los Angeles that pulled in $278.2 billion in trade for 2019.