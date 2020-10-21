OAKLAND, Fla. — It's touted as West Orange County's only nighttime Jack-o-Lantern trail hike. This is the first Pumpkin Glow Jack-O-Lantern Trail. But it's a one-night-only event, something not common at Oakland Nature Preserve (ONP).
- An event after sundown at ONP is rare. “The Oakland Nature Preserve is only open at night one or two evenings a year,” Managing Director Jennifer Hunt said. This Saturday, October 24, 2020 will feature a 3-hour event taking you through trails, boardwalks, picnic tables, and unexpected surprises. After all, you are literally in the woods so who knows what kind of creature in the night wants to greet you.
- It's not a haunted maze. It's not-so-scary spooky for your littlest of kiddos. Walkers will see nearly 112 of the carved creations lining the trail and 70 painted pumpkins.
- The trail is a third of a mile. You can go at your own pace. Due to social distancing, the loop is one-way only.
- Want to dress in costume? Go right ahead. The preserve will have candy bags for the kids and some cool critters to see, like opossums.
- Admission to the Pumpkin Glow is donation-based. All proceeds will benefit the Oakland Nature Preserve.