BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Brevard County are investigating reports of emails being sent to Democratic voters from a group claiming to be associated with the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group, that demand they change their party affiliation.

What You Need To Know Emails were purportedly sent from info@officialproudboys.com to Brevard voters



Emails demanded Democrats vote for Trump and change party affiliation to Republican



Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said emails appear to have originated from outside the US

The emails, which were purportedly sent from info@officialproudboys.com, contained threatening language insisting the recipients change their party affiliation to Republican, or else.

The emails read, in part:

"(Name) we are in possession of all your information. You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply. We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Tuesday that his office is taking the threats very seriously.

"While the investigation is active and currently ongoing, as your Sheriff, I want to personally assure everyone that the Sheriff's Office, our federal and local law enforcement partners are doing everything possible to identify those responsible," Ivey said in a statement. "In America, every registered voter is afforded the right to participate in the electoral process and deserves to do so without intimidation or influence.

"Please know that everyone in our community is safe to go to the polls throughout the election process, and while these emails appear concerning, the investigation to date has determined the emails originated from outside the continental United States and are not considered a valid threat, but were sent with a morally corrupt agenda."

Ivey went on to encourage residents to ignore the email if they receive it.

"Please do not allow this or any other action by anyone to intimidate or dissuade you from your right as an American to cast your ballot for the candidate(s) of your choosing during early voting or on Election Day," he said in the statement.