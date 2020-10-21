ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department officer who was in a coma for two years after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been awarded the Purple Heart.

What You Need To Know Officer Kevin Valencia was awarded Purple Heart, named honorary K9 handler



Valencia showing signs of improvement, says wife

Chief Orlando Rolon presented the award for Officer Kevin Valencia to his wife Meghan Valencia at a ceremony on Tuesday. Rolon also gifted her Valencia’s retirement plaque and named him an honorary K9 handler, something Valencia had shown interest in becoming.

Valencia was one of the first officers to approach the apartment at the center of a domestic violence call in June of 2018. He was shot in the head, prompting a day-long standoff where police say the gunman killed the four children inside before turning the gun on himself.

Megan Valencia told a police spokesperson that her husband is beginning to show signs of improvement, saying he began interacting with her a few days ago by rubbing her head and giving her a kiss. She is asking the community for continuing thoughts and prayers for his recovery.