ORLANDO, Fla. — The Board overseeing Orlando International Airport approved a move Wednesday to begin reduce its workforce.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved $1.5 million to be used for a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program.

GOAA employees at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport will be asked to consider voluntary separations as executives look to cut $3.3 million in payroll expenses.

“Employees who choose the voluntary program will receive one-time policy exceptions to Separation Pay, Sick Leave Payout, and Health Insurance compensation,” GOAA said in a statement.

Carolyn Fennell, Senior Director of Public Affairs for GOAA, said the number airport employees impacted will depend on a number of factors including total employees who volunteer for separation, their pay rates, and benefit amounts.

Employees selected will be notified December 4, 2020 with separations completed by January 31, 2021.

Orlando International Airport is among a few major airports in the U.S. seeing steady rebound in air traffic.

GOAA officials said 229,892 people were screened at MCO’s security checkpoints between October 10 and 17, making it the airport’s busiest week since the start of the pandemic.

Despite that, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the Central Florida economy hard.

Thousands of Central Florida tourism workers face layoffs and furloughs.

U.S. airlines are laying off tens of thousands of workers despite pleas for Congress to pass extended financial aid measures.