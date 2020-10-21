A man in Maryland was arrested for making threats to kidnap Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, according to law enforcement officials.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday, the suspect, a man identified as James Dale Reed, approached a house in Frederick, Md., that had Biden-Harris campaign signs in the yard. The suspect allegedly left a handwitten note filled with graphic, violent threats against the candidates and their supporters.

"We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs," the letter claimed, in part. "We are the ones with those scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about."

Reed admitted to writing the letter, according to the criminal complaint. He has been charged with threatening a major candidate for president and vice president.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which is representing Reed, declined when asked for comment by the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.