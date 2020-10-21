NEW YORK — J.C. Penney believes it will emerge from bankruptcy protection before Christmas under a new ownership agreement that would save tens of thousands of jobs.

The beleaguered, century-old retailer said Wednesday that it has filed a draft asset purchase agreement with the two biggest mall owners in the U.S. Substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt.

Details of the deal that will save roughly 70,000 jobs and avert a total liquidation first emerged last month during a bankruptcy hearing.

J.C. Penney, which even before the pandemic had struggled to compete with the likes of Amazon.com, Target and Walmart, became one of the largest retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this year amid a wave of store closures forced by the spread of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.

More than two dozen retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic closed stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses across the country. Other retail companies to file for bankruptcy recently include J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Brooks Brothers and Sur La Table.

The Plano, Texas, retailer will shed nearly a third of its stores in the next two years as it restructures, leaving just 600 locations open.

One such closure was a J.C. Penney store in Petoskey, Mich., which stood in the community for nearly one hundred years before shutting its doors on Sunday.

A store in Traverse City will be the only Penney location in the northern Lower Peninsula after similar closings in Alpena and Cadillac, the Petoskey News-Review reported.

The Petoskey store could be turned into new retail or restaurant space with apartments on the upper level, said Larry Rellinger, who provides property management services to the building’s owner.

Ben Blaho, who retired as a Penney senior merchandising manager in 1997, recalled a series of promotions to draw shoppers. He said the store rented a theater so children could watch movies.

“It gave mom a chance to shop downtown during the movie,” Blaho said.

The last manager, Doyle Miller, said customers have been visiting to say goodbye to staff.

“After 94 years, we are unfortunately not going to be able to serve the citizens of Emmet County and northern Michigan,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.