Florida's top health official said Wednesday the Health Department would conduct a "more thorough review" of coronavirus deaths reported to the state, after fatality data for the day showed that a third of the deaths happened a month ago or more.

“Fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review," Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a released statement.

The Department of Health reported 95 additional COVID deaths Wednesday, according to the state. But of those, five people had a gap of three months between the time they tested positive for the coronavirus and when they died. Almost a dozen of the deaths happened more than a month ago. And 16 others had more than a 2-month span between when they tested positive and when they died.

Palm Beach County was the location of 50 of the 95 reported coronavirus fatalities.

The daily release of coronavirus data was delayed for hours Wednesday before the surgeon general announced the review.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.