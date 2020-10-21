EAST AURORA, N.Y. — ​A local brewery is celebrating its five year anniversary all month long.

42 North Brewing in East Aurora is celebrating what it calls “Five With Friends” in honor of being in business since 2015.

The celebration was marked with a proclamation from Erie County.

Perhaps the brewery’s biggest accomplishment in the past five years is surviving the pandemic, something its owners credit to Western New Yorkers.

"We’ve really survived on the loyalty of the craft beer drinkers of Buffalo, as well as the loyalty of our East Aurora community," John Cimperman, 42 North’s founder, said.

"We really need to help these people as best we can. Without these small businesses, we don’t have the sales tax dollars to keep our Erie County government running, and we don’t have the great culture and community that we have here in Western New York," Joe Lorigo, Erie County legislator, added.

Celebrations are expected to continue all month long, as opposed to one big gathering. New beers will also be released this month.