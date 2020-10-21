LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to the Harvard Medical School, staying intellectually engaged through programming can improve cognition and memory as well as social skills for older adults, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, going to school isn’t as traditional as it once was for Carol Parker or Jean Walker.

In the Village on the Green library, an instructor on the computer can be heard announcing, “How to join a meeting from your browser.”

With the ongoing pandemic, Village on the Green, a Continuing Care Retirement Community, has done its part to keep residents safe during the ongoing pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, it was hustle-bustle, this was the happening place to be," Village on the Green Executive Director Rachel Blumberg said. "Because of the pandemic, we had to close down all of our social activities.”

The pool can now only accommodate six people at once, the gym is by appointment only, and dining is for parties of one.

“The biggest thing I see is, I don’t like eating alone,” Walker, a resident, said while in class.

With eager residents who want to learn and socialize, Village on the Green has adapted with the times. The latest addition of virtual learning to the community allows small class sizes in person, with students wearing masks.

Parker, who lives in the community and attends class, enjoys the challenge.

“It’s exciting! It's interesting,” Parker said. “It’s keeping me motivated to do things, instead of sitting at home being bored and getting depressed."

An infinite number of participants from the community can join online, while in-person classes are capped at 10.

“You can be sitting there in your pajamas so to speak," Walker said. "I’m not in pajamas in my home, but other people are.”

About four times a week, nearly 50 residents gather — mostly on Zoom — to learn about topics as wide-ranging as literature, foreign languages, constitutional studies, and even arts and crafts.

Grades are not given, but a free education is.

Each class in the Village University program lasts one hour, with lessons taught by college professors or experts in that field. ​