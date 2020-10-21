FLORIDA — A coalition of professors and graduate teaching assistants called Tuesday to halt plans at some state universities to dramatically ramp up face-to-face classes beginning in January.

​1. What exactly do the plans entail?



Several of the state's 12 public universities are planning to increase in-person instruction during the spring semester, but the coalition took particular aim at an effort by University of Florida administrators to add as many on-campus classes as were being offered last January, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive shift to virtual education.

2. Why is the faculty coalition opposed?



Without a vaccine for a virus that spreads through close human-to-human contact, coalition members warn a dramatic shift back to in-person instruction could trigger campus-wide outbreaks and, ultimately, deaths. "Forcing instructional faculty, staff and students to return to a radical increase of face-to-face teaching this spring semester is not keeping each other safe," UF professor Paul Ortiz said during a Tuesday press conference.

3. What is the coalition proposing?



Namely, giving faculty the option to continue teaching online courses, which participants in Tuesday's press conference said have proven highly effective.

4. What is prompting the push to return to in-person instruction?



Several coalition members suggested that university administrators were facing pressure from the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, to ramp up face-to-face learning. The governor has spoken out in support of in-person instruction on college campuses and recently cast doubt on the accuracy of testing that has yielded thousands of positive COVID-19 cases linked to state universities.

5. ​Are any of the plans finalized?



No. The virulence of the spread of the virus over the next two months could greatly influence whether a large-scale shift to in-person instruction during the spring semester actually takes place.