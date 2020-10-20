WEST SENECA, N.Y. — ​A West Seneca staple that was forced to close during the pandemic is back in business.

Schwabl's on Center Road reopened for in-person dining and takeout Tuesday.

The restaurant, which specializes in beef on weck, had to lay off 21 people when the pandemic started. They closed for about a month and a half, and then reopened at 50% capacity.

However, they were getting a lot of customers from outside New York state, and the staff was worried about contracting coronavirus. So, the owners decided to do takeout only. But that wasn't enough to keep the business open, so they closed.

“We didn’t want that at all, but what are you going to do? Everybody’s hands were tied. So I’m hoping now that we get a steady flow of business back in, and I’m hoping that someday in the not so distance future they’re going to start allowing full capacity again,” owner Gene Staychock said.

Schwabl's has been in business since 1837 and on Center Road since 1942.