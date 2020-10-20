NORTH CAROLINA — Wednesday is going to be a busy day on the campaign trail in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to travel to the Tar Heel State and appeal to voters just two weeks ahead of Election Day. So far, more than 1.2 million votes have been counted in the state; a number that continues to break records.

TOMORROW: @realDonaldTrump and @KamalaHarris will hold campaign events in the Charlotte area.



-Harris will be in Charlotte at 6:45 p.m.

-Trump will be in Gastonia at 7:00 p.m.@NCCapTonight @SpecNews1CLT #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RrrDNm6aAi — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) October 20, 2020

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks around 7 p.m. at a rally in Gastonia. The event will be held at the Gastonia Municipal Airport with doors opening at 4 p.m.

The city released a statement ahead of the president’s appearance encouraging attendees to wear masks.

“As with any event during the Covid-19 pandemic, we strongly encourage attendees to follow the state’s health department guidelines related to social distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer,” the statement said.

Tuesday evening, the Biden-Harris campaign released new information on Sen. Kamala Harris' visit to Asheville and Charlotte for early voter mobilization events.

The Asheville event is scheduled for 11:55 a.m. and the Charlotte event is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Harris had planned to visit last week before staffers and people associated with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus. Instead, she held a virtual event with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Congresswoman Alma Adams.

Harris last visited North Carolina on September 28 when she made three campaign stops in Raleigh, and one at Shaw University.