FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is reinforcing its de-escalation training over the next three weeks thanks to a new tool.

Deputy Kathryn Gordon, 21, is one of the first put to the test as she is faced with a high stress situation, working to de-escalate an alarm call with armed suspects.

“My worst fear is coming to work and having to shoot someone, but it's always something that we have to prepare ourselves mentally for," said Gordon.

But she is doing it all from inside the FCSO Jail Administration building. Instead of being in any real danger, she is facing off in a virtual range called The MILO Range Mobile-Situational Awareness Training System.

“The simulator training, it just gives you an opportunity to actually be put in a scenario that you normally don’t face in a day-to-day basis,” said Gordon.

The $50,000 simulator is on loan to FCSO for the next three weeks the from Florida Sheriff’s Association. Sheriff Rick Staly says all 235 of his office's deputies will go through this training, which can be tailored individually.

“It puts them in the position to make those split-second decisions, and if there is something they can improve on, your instructor can critique them, educate them, put them back through the scenario again, and in this case if they make a mistake in that split second decision, no one is getting hurt,” Staly said.

The simulator focuses on scenarios like traffic stops, domestic disturbances and alarm calls, teaching deputies to focus on verbal communication to de-escalate a situation. Staly knows how crucial these skills are, having been shot on duty himself.

“Things can change rapidly and that is what is so important about this kind of training, because it puts the deputies in the role that they might have to face,” he said.

Staly believes these kinds of innovative training opportunities are helping to reduce the use of force, which has dropped 46% in Flagler County since 2016. For Gordon, the training is helping her feel more confident as she goes out to serve.

"If you work on it and keep fixing yourself here, in the field you are going to go back to your training and so you are going to go back to what you learned here," she said.

After three weeks, the MILO system will then be moved and used to train law enforcement in Putnam County and then to Clay County.