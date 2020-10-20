The Salvation Army is hoping communities across the country will consider helping those in need this holiday season.

What You Need To Know The Empire Division of the Salvation Army is anticipating donations for the annual Red Kettle campaign will be lower this year



Fewer people will be out collecting donations this year because of the pandemic while more families are in need



People are encouraged to help "Rescue Christmas" by collecting donations through a virtual kettle campaign

The non-profit is anticipating funds from its annual Red Kettle campaign will be significantly lower this year due to the ongoing pandemic. From malls to shopping centers, you're going to see fewer bell ringers out this year collecting donations for the Red Kettle campaign.

In addition, Salvation Army officials in New York State are anticipating it will be a very difficult holiday season coming up for so many more families.

The pandemic has hit many families hard financially while the Salvation Army is seeing more people utilize its services this year from meals to rehabilitation services. Statewide, the non-profit is asking people to do what they can to help them "Rescue Christmas."

While bell ringers will still be out collecting donations starting in November, people are being asked to contribute in other ways. Companies and individuals can start virtual kettle campaigns or make a donation online.

"I think everyone realizes, you're going to have to work harder. You know you're going to have to work harder, and longer to raise money, that's just probably the way it's going to be. So we kind of look at the whole Red Kettle this way. It's going to take a lot of avenues and a lot of different community support to meet our goal," said Major David Dean, the Salvation Army director of operations for Onondaga County.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through red kettles. Those funds help with everything from serving meals to the homeless to children's programs.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army "Rescue Christmas," visit http://salarmy.us/empredkettle.