ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s Comptroller says the county likely missed out on millions of dollars in revenue because the Orange County Convention Center undercharged vendors for a period of time.

An audit shows that during a nearly 3-month period in late 2017 and early 2018, the Convention Center undercharged customers by $454,120 over an 82-day period.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond estimated the county potentially lost out on more than $2 million in revenue over the course of the entire year.

The Convention Center executive director responded to the audit, saying the money not collected from those vendors isn’t necessarily revenues lost. OCCC officials said to stay competitive and keep vendors, the Convention Center sometimes has to adjust and negotiate its normal prices for utility services to account for things like real or perceived service failures.

Revenue from the Convention Center not only funds the facility, but also helps fund other projects throughout Orange County, including an expansion of the Convention Center, which the county suspended in August.