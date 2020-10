BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Beer Hall at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is now officially open.

There are 30 tables located indoors that can fit up to eight people. Plexiglass dividers are available for smaller groups.

"This is the Bavarian hospitality way to have people celebrate, and enjoy the music and entertainment,” Brian Windschitl, Hofbrauhaus operation director, said.

Reservations are not being accepted as of now. They hope to start accepting reservations by Thursday.