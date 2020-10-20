Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers broke up a wildlife trafficking ring.

They say poachers were trapping flying squirrels to sell them overseas – to buyers in South Korea who keep them as pets.

According to FWC, the operation lasted three years during which the poachers captured 3,600 flying squirrels and made nearly $214,000.

Their value on the international retail market totals more than a million dollars.

Investigators say the group was also poaching fresh water turtles and alligators.

In total, seven people have been arrested on more than two dozen felony charges, including racketeering and money laundering.

Wildlife rescuers tell Spectrum Bay News 9 flying squirrels, while small and adorable, do not make good pets.

The protected species is best kept in the wild.