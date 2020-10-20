CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Black Restaurant week is back again for its fourth year.

The annual event kicked off Monday and will last through October 31. Participating Black-owned restaurants get the opportunity to see more people in their doors by offering special rates, items, and discounts. Frankie White, owner of B.W. Sweets Bakery, hopes this event allows people to see just how important minority businesses are to the city of Charlotte.

“We are major contributors to the community and I want people during this period to experience us and see us. We are here. We are worthy and we work,” White said.

A full list of all the participating restaurants and more information can be found here.