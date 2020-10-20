WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan bill co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) to designate a three-digit phone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline was signed into law by President Donald Trump this week.

The phone number, 9-8-8, is not yet active, but it will route callers to either the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Veterans Crisis Line. The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act directs the FCC to designate 9-8-8 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and allows veterans to press “1” after dialing 9-8-8 to be routed automatically to the Veterans Crisis Line.

The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line are 10-digits. Baldwin said the 10-digit numbers are barriers to those in crisis seeking support.

The suicide rate among Wisconsin residents increased by 40%, 2000–2017, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Additionally, from 2013-2017, veterans accounted for almost one in every five deaths by suicide.

“In America, we lose about 45,000 people every year to suicide, including more than 6,100 veterans, making it one of the leading causes of death in this country,” Baldwin said. “We need to do everything we can to prevent suicide and that means improving the tools we have to help people who are suffering from depression or other mental health concerns. I’m very proud our bipartisan legislation has finally been signed into law, so we can make it as quick and easy as possible for Americans in crisis to get the help and support they need through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Veterans Crisis Line.”

Baldwin introduced the bipartisan reform in October 2019 with Senators Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kans.) and Jack Reed (D-RI). On May 13 of this year, the Senate unanimously passed Baldwin’s bipartisan legislation and the House of Representatives passed it in September.

The legislation also recognizes that certain groups, including LGBTQ youth, Native Americans and people in rural areas, are at greater risk of suicide.

According to a 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, half of LGBTQ youth in Wisconsin public high schools reported depression, and LGBTQ youth are three times more likely to have considered suicide than their heterosexual peers.

The WDHS also said suicide rates from 2013-2017 were highest among American Indians/Alaska Natives and caucasian people.

“As the first explicitly LGBTQ-inclusive bill to ever unanimously pass the House and Senate, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 not only makes history, but will also undoubtedly save countless lives,” Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project Sam Brinton said. “Our research shows that 40% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months. This legislation addresses this crisis by requiring - for the first time - specialized services for LGBTQ youth. The Trevor Project is grateful to Senators Gardner and Baldwin and commends their leadership in championing the expansion of vital suicide prevention resources.”

Baldwin is urging the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly to get the hotline “up and running.”

Until 9-8-8 goes into effect, anyone that might need help should call the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255. Veterans should dial that number then press 1. Additionally, The Trevor Project hotline is 1-866-488-7386.

For more on Wisconsin's suicide statistics and the state's response to these numbers, click here.